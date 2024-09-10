Mukesh Ambani visits Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh after birth of their baby girl

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are overjoyed as they became parents to a baby girl on Sunday, September 8.

The couple is on cloud nine, especially since Ranveer had always expressed his wish for a daughter who looks like Deepika.

Deepika gave birth to their baby girl at HN Reliance Hospital in south Mumbai, which is owned by Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

In a heartwarming gesture, Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to the couple at the hospital. His car was seen arriving with tight security, showing his support and best wishes for the new parents.

Before welcoming their first child, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday evening.

The couple was clicked by the shutterbugs as they entered the temple premises. They were all smiles as they arrived at the temple to see Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Recently, the couple treated fans with their stunning maternity shoot. In the joint post shared on Deepika and Ranveer’s Instagram handles, the couple captioned it with ward off evil eye, heart, and infinity emojis. In the pictures, the couple can be seen embracing baby bump.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ and later also starred in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’.