Mukesh Ambani’s pricey gifts: Bentley to 1500 crores worth house

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India with a net worth of 113.7 billion USD, has been at the top of the list of wealthiest Indians for quite some time now. As chairperson of Reliance Industries, he also leads India’s most valuable company, which has a market value of worth thousands of crores.

Let’s take a look at some of the outrageously expensive presents Mukesh Ambani has given to his family and close ones throughout time.

Mukesh Ambani’s Lavish Gifts: From Palatial Homes to Private Jets

Private Jet for Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani (Twitter)

On her 44th birthday, Mukesh Ambani reportedly gave his wife Nita Ambani an incredible present: a private jet worth Rs 240 crore. This gift takes luxury to new heights and shows just how much Ambani loves his wife.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

During the most recent Diwali festival, Ambani bought something special for Nita: a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. The SUV, customized in a unique shade of orange called Tuscan Sun, is one of just a few cars in the world painted that color. It cost more than Rs. 10 crores.

Rs 1500 Crores Worth of House

In April 2023, Mukesh Ambani gave his close associate Manoj Modi an extravagant present: a 22-floor structure valued at Rs 15,000 crore, according to multiple reports. Ambani and Modi became friends while studying chemical engineering at Mumbai University; the former is chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail, while the latter sits on both firms’ boards. Called Vrindavan and situated on Nepean Sea Road—one of Mumbai’s most exclusive streets—the building covers 170,000 sq ft, with each floor reportedly spanning 8,000 sq ft.

Palm Jumeirah Home For Anant Ambani

In 2022, Mukesh Ambani bought a lavish 3,000 sq ft house in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah – one of the city’s priciest residential areas – for his son Anant Ambani. The property, situated on the northern side of the man-made island chain, has ten bedrooms as well as extensive dining facilities both inside and out. If that weren’t enough, there are indoor and outdoor pools, a private spa, and a salon – plus access to a 70m private beach next door.

Diwali Gift Hampers

During Diwali 2023, Ambani and Nita sent out customized gift hampers to their near and dear ones. These hampers featured personalized boxes adorned with banana trees, the Ganesh idol, and the Reliance Industries logo. The contents included both expensive items and delectable sweets, showcasing their thoughtfulness and generosity.

Bentley Continental GTC Speed

For their son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant, the Ambani couple gifted a Bentley Continental GTC Speed worth Rs 4.5 crore. This opulent car reflects their commitment to celebrating special occasions in style.