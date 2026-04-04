Mukesh Khanna’s reaction to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘I love beef’ comment

Mumbai: As anticipation builds around Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram, the film continues to spark conversations across social media and the film industry. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the ambitious project has already become one of Bollywood’s most talked-about upcoming releases.

Amid the ongoing buzz, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna’s earlier remarks on Ranbir’s casting have resurfaced online, reigniting debate. In an interview with Filmygyan in August 2025, Khanna had expressed strong reservations about Ranbir portraying Lord Ram, especially in light of his recent role in Animal.

Mukesh Khanna argued that audiences might find it difficult to associate Ranbir with the image of “Maryada Purushottam” after playing a character marked by violence and intensity. He also suggested that actors taking on such divine roles should reflect similar values in their personal lives, referring to Ranbir’s past comments about his lifestyle.

“Mujhe ek jagah se call aaya tha for interview aur unhone pucha sir, ‘Ranbir Kapoor beef khaate hain aur unhone statement bhi diya tha ‘I love beef”Ispe aapka kya kehna hai? Meine bola, Khaata hai toh khata hoga, abhi nahi khata hoga,” Khanna said.

Fans defend Ranbir Kapoor

A section of fans has come out in support of Ranbir Kapoor, arguing that he should be judged purely on his acting. They pointed out that he is portraying Lord Ram on screen and not claiming to be the deity in real life, adding that criticism should be limited to whether he does justice to the role rather than his personal life.

One Instagram user wrote, “Ranbir is enacting Ram… He is not Lord Ram.. Judge him based on whether he will be able to do justice to that role. Rest is all bakwas.”

Another commented, “He is actor let’s judge him based on his acting sir Or else if you can do the role play it sir.”

“Why are we stuck up with wat an actor does in personal life. If he’s doing his job well as an actor. It’s fine,” a third one commented.

In another interview with Galatta India, Khanna also reacted to visuals from the film, reportedly believing them to be real before being told they were AI-generated. He raised concerns over the portrayal of Lord Ram as a warrior, stating that the character is traditionally seen as an ideal figure rather than just a fighter. While acknowledging Ranbir’s acting abilities, Khanna remained sceptical about whether he could fully embody the image of Lord Ram.

Despite the criticism, Ramayana continues to generate massive interest. The film will see Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will appear as Mandodari and Surpanakha, respectively, alongside a supporting cast that includes Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan.

Ramayana: Part I is slated for a theatrical release this Diwali, with the second part expected to arrive in Diwali 2027.