Mukul Rohatgi declines Centre’s offer to be next Attorney General

New Delhi: Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Sunday said he has declined the central government’s offer to be the next Attorney General of India.

Rohatgi told PTI that there was no specific reason behind his decision.

The Centre had offered the post of AG to Rohatgi earlier this month to succeed K K Venugopal, 91, whose term will end on September 30.

Rohatgi was the AG from June 2014 to June 2017. He was succeeded by Venugopal, who was appointed to the post in July 2017.

The AG usually has a tenure of three years.