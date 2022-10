Lucknow: The mortal remains of the late Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be taken to his native village Sefai in Etawah later on Monday.

In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party informed that the cremation of the late leader will be held in his village on Tuesday at 3.p.m.

#Saifai, UP | Our whole village is upset. We heard that by evening his body will be brought here and kept at the place where he used to meet people: Ramphal Valmiki, Village Head & #MulayamSinghYadav's loyalist (ANI) pic.twitter.com/xcIsfRXAWN — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) October 10, 2022

A party source said that it has been decided not to bring the mortal remains to Lucknow in view of torrential rains in the state capital.