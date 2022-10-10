Yati Narsinghanand vows to ‘expose’ Prophet Muhammad and Gandhi

In yet another hate speech, this time targeting Prophet Muhammad and Mahatma Gandhi, Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand on Sunday said that he would get one lakh Hindus to sign a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to expose “the truth” regarding the two personalities.

Narsinghanand blamed the prophet and Gandhi for “influencing” Indian society. “Whenever someone tries to speak the truth regarding Muhammad, his followers resort to killing the person,” he alleged and further added that those who try to expose Gandhi “are jailed”.

In a video shared on Twitter, the Hindutva leader further said that the campaign to gather signatures will begin on October 16. “We will let the whole world know about the truth regarding Prophet Muhammad and Gandhi,” he added. “The world should know what (prophet) Muhammad and Gadhi had said, due to which people are killed or jailed for trying to expose them,” Narsinghanand said.

The Hindutva priest was also booked in the past for his comments on Gandhi.

The infamous priest who has been booked for several hate speeches, in the recent past further attacked the Prophet and Gandhi, saying things like, “(Prophet) Muhammad had cast a spell on his followers, which helps them earn from looting and killing people. It also enables them to sell to women. The money earned from such activities is then used to destroy the world.”

A video of the speech by Narsinghanand has also been uploaded on a YouTube channel named “Sanatan First”

Narsighananad alleged that Prophet Muhammad introduced “these practices” and Gandhi took them forward. “Hence it is important to expose these people and we will complete the task at any cost.” Narsinghanand said.