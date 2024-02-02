Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

Toronto: Gunshots were fired at the house of a Sikh activist related to pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in the Canadian province of British Columbia last year.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred just after 1.:20 am on Thursday at a South Surrey home located near the 2800 block of 154 Street, the Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

Moninder Singh, a spokesperson for the B.C. Gurdwaras Council identified the house owner as Simranjeet Singh, a friend of Nijjar, the CBC news channel reported.

He added that the overnight attack nearly claimed the life of Simranjeet’s six-year-old child.

According to CBC, a car was heavily damaged in gunfire, and there were multiple bullet holes in the house itself.

Investigators with the Surrey RCMP’s Major Crime Section “believe this was an isolated incident” but did not confirm how many shots were fired into the home.

Corporal Sarbjit Sangha said officers have spoken to the neighbours and witnesses, and are currently reviewing CCTV footage to find out more about the shooting.

“The investigation is in, still, very early stages so the motive of this shooting has not been determined as of this time,” Sangha told CBC News.

Moninder told the news channel that community members believe Simranjeet’s links with Nijjar might have played a part in the shooting.

He added that the shooting came just days after Simranjeet helped organise a pro-Khalistan protest at the Indian consulate in Vancouver on January 26.

According to Moninder, Simranjeet was in touch with the RCMP to report being followed after protests and fears for his life. He also said the shooting would not deter Simranjeet’s activism for a separate Sikh state.