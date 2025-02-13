Multiplex owners challenge Telangana HC ruling on children’s theatre access

Hyderabad: Multiplex owners have filed a petition challenging the Telangana High Court’s directive that prohibits children under the age of 16 from entering theatres after 11 pm.

The court’s ruling, issued on January 28 was a response to concerns regarding the potential adverse effects of late-night movie screenings on minors’ physical and mental health.

This decision follows a tragic incident during a screening of the film “Pushpa – 2 in Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024, where a stampede resulted in the death of a mother and serious injuries to her child.

Restrictions severely impact business: Multiplex owners

The petition by multiplex owners argues that the restrictions could severely impact their business operations.

They contend that late-night shows are an essential part of their service offerings, and banning children from attending these screenings would lead to significant financial losses.

The petitioners have emphasized that such regulations should consider not only child safety but also the economic implications for theatre operators.

The context of this ruling stems from broader discussions about child safety in entertainment venues.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, who presided over the case, expressed concerns about allowing minors to watch films during late hours.

He noted that late-night screenings often extend past 1:30 am, which is inappropriate for young audiences.

HC directs state govt to hold consultations

The court directed the state government to consult with various stakeholders, including health experts and child welfare authorities, to establish comprehensive guidelines regulating children’s access to theatres during late hours.

The court’s order mandates that until these regulations are formalized, no child under 16 years old shall be permitted to watch movies after 11 pm.

This interim measure aims to protect minors while allowing time for the government to develop more permanent solutions.