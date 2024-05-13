Mumbai: 7 injured in hoarding collapse amid rain and gusty wind

Meanwhile, incidents of trees falling due to gusty wind amid unseasonal rain were reported from several areas in Mumbai. Traffic on roads moved slowly while water-logging was also reported at some places

Iron hoarding (left) and an under-construction metal parking tower (right) collapses due to gusty wind in Mumbai. (screengrabs)

Mumbai: At least, seven persons were injured on Monday, May 13, after an iron hoarding collapsed amid rain and gusty wind in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, civic officials said.

“Some people are feared trapped under the hoarding and a search and rescue operation is underway,” they said.

The incident occurred at the Police Ground petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Pantnagar.

Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies have been mobilised, the official said.

“The seven injured persons have been rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital,” he said.

Similarly, in Mumbai’s Wandala area, an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road.

As per the preliminary information, two vehicles were damaged but there is no report of casualties.

The incident occurred at Barkat Ali Naka on the busy Wadala- Antop Hill Road.

Two fire engines and a rescue van were rushed to the spot.

A video of the incident has gone viral which shows the multi-storey under-construction metal parking tower coming crashing down on the busy road.

Meanwhile, incidents of trees falling due to gusty wind amid unseasonal rain were reported from several areas in Mumbai. Traffic on roads moved slowly while water-logging was also reported at some places.

