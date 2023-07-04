Mumbai airport: Dubai-bound passenger held with Dirhams worth over Rs 3 crore

Mumbai: A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by the CISF personnel on Tuesday at the international airport here for allegedly carrying Dirhams worth more than Rs 3 crore in an alleged unauthorised manner, a senior officer said.

The passenger was intercepted by the security personnel around 3 am at the Terminal-2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport when his hand baggage was put for security check in the X-ray scanner.

A total of 14,22,500 Dirhams, worth about Rs 3 crore as per current exchange rate, was recovered from the baggage of the man who was travelling to Dubai by an Emirates flight.

The passenger could not produce any valid document for carrying this high volume of foreign currency and he was handed over to the customs authorities, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.