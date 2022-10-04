Mumbai-based AB General Electoral Trust donated Rs 10 crore to BJP in FY 2021-22

New Delhi: A contribution report of Mumbai-based AB General Electoral Trust disclosed that the trust donated Rs 10 crore to the BJP in the financial year 2021-22.

As per the contributions details received by the Election Commission of India, the trust received Rs 10 crore in two instalments of Rs 5 crore each from Hindalco Industries Ltd and donated the entire sum to the BJP in two similar instalments.

The donations were made on March 3 and March 25, 2022, said the report.

Similarly, Chennai-based Triumph Electoral Trust received Rs 50 lakh from Tube Investments of India Limited in FY 2021-22. The trust donated the amount to DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, on April 1, 2021.

Both trusts have submitted their annual contribution statements to the poll panel.

As per the Election Commission, there are 19 electoral trusts. These trusts are non-profit companies established for receiving donations from a person or a company and distributing the same to political parties.