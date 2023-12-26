Mumbai-bound flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi as elderly woman dies mid-air

The victim identified as Kalawati Devi (85) was travelling with her grandson from Darbhanga to Mumbai in SpiceJet flight SG 116.

Patna: A Darbhanga-Mumbai SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Varanasi after an elderly woman died onboard mid-air.

The victim identified as Kalawati Devi (85) was travelling with her grandson from Darbhanga to Mumbai in SpiceJet flight SG 116. After the flight took off from Darbhanga airport at 5.40 p.m. on Monday and travelled some distance, her health deteriorated.

By that time, the plane had reached near the air space of Uttar Pradesh, so the pilot immediately contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Varanasi for the emergency landing permission. When the plane landed at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi at 6 p.m., the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The flight finally left for Mumbai from Varanasi at 7.30 p.m. on Monday.

