Mumbai cab driver held for charging tourist Rs 18k for 400-metre ride

The incident came to light after the tourist took to social media to share her experience.

Mumbai cabbie held for duping tourist
Mumbai: A 50-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly charging a US tourist a whopping Rs 18,000 in what may have been the most expensive 400-metre ride through the Mumbai traffic, police said on Friday, January 30.

The police on Tuesday, January 27, apprehended Deshraj Yadav, who allegedly picked up the tourist from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and dropped her off at a five-star hotel near the facility, an official said.

The incident came to light after the tourist took to social media to share her experience about her expensive ride in the city.

“Landed in Mumbai recently and took a taxi to @HiltonHotels. The driver and another guy took us to an unknown location first, charged us $200 (Rs 18,000), and then dropped us at the hotel, which was only 400m away. Taxi No: MH 01 BD 5405,” Argentina Ariano (@ArgentinaAriano) wrote in a post on X.

The police swung into action, registering a suo motu FIR earlier this week and nabbed Yadav within three hours. The foreign national, however, could not be contacted, the official said.

A probe revealed that the accused took the woman for a 20-minute drive around Andheri East before returning to the same area and dropping her off at the hotel, where he collected the inflated fare, he said, adding that a search is underway for Yadav’s accomplice.

A case has been registered against Yadav under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the process has been initiated to cancel his driving licence, the official said.

