Mumbai: Caller threatens to blow up Reliance Hospital, probe launched

Mumbai: An unidentified person called up Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday and threatened to blow it up, a police official said.

“The caller also issued threats in the name of some members of Ambani family,” he said.

The person called up the hospital’s landline number at 12:57 pm from an unknown number, the official said.

An FIR has been registered at D B Marg police station against the unidentified person and an investigation is on into the matter, he added.

In August this year, a jeweller was arrested after he allegedly called up the hospital and threatened to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members.

In February 2021, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) laden with explosives was found near Ambani’s south Mumbai residence ‘Antilia’.

Later, some people, including then-police officer Sachin Waze, were arrested in connection with the incident.