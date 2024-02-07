Mumbai cops launch probe as boat from Kuwait arrives at Gateway of India

The boat has been checked after it was anchored at the Gateway of India.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th February 2024 7:22 am IST
Mumbai cops launch probe as boat from Kuwait arrives at Gateway of India
Gateway of India

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday launched a probe after a boat from Kuwait with three persons on board arrived at the Gateway of India, an official said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Prima facie, nothing suspicious was found on the boat.

Also Read
31 Indian fishermen languishing in Saudi jails: Rupala

The trio hail from Tamil Nadu. The boat has been checked after it was anchored at the Gateway of India, he said.

MS Education Academy

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Notably, ten Pakistani terrorists who launched the terror strike in Mumbai in November 2008 had arrived from the sea route.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th February 2024 7:22 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button