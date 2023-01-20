Mumbai cops, Navy divers scour sea for body of MBBS student who went missing in 2021

Mumbai: More than a year after a medical student went missing, police personnel along with Indian Navy divers on Friday conducted a search operation in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast after a lifeguard suspected of killing her claimed he had dumped her body in the sea, an official said.

The search operation, which also involved personnel from private agencies, covered an area spread across 100 metres from the Bandra Bandstand shore in suburban Mumbai and lasted from 9 am to 2 pm, but did not yield any result, he said.

Sadichha Sane (22), a third year MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) student hailing from adjoining Palghar district, had gone missing from Bandra Bandstand, a popular hangout spot along the sea, in November 2021.

The Mumbai crime branch, which is investigating the case, recently arrested Mithu Singh, a lifeguard, in connection with her alleged murder.

“During interrogation, the accused told the police he had killed Sane and dumped her body in the sea near Bandstand,” the official said.

After this revelation, a crime branch team, Indian Navy divers and personnel from private agencies jointly conducted a search in the sea to locate her body.

“The accused showed us the place where he claimed to have disposed the victim’s body. Accordingly, a search operation involving police personnel, the Indian Navy and private agencies was carried out,” said Krishnakant Upadhyay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection 1).

Police were still to establish a motive behind Sane’s killing.