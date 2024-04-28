Mumbai Crime Branch detains Sahil Khan in Mahadev betting app case

Mumbai: In a significant development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has detained actor Sahil Khan in connection with the Mahadev betting app case.

Khan was apprehended on Saturday from Chhattisgarh, where he had reportedly been evading authorities for nearly 40 hours. His attempts to secure a pre-arrest bail failed as the Bombay High Court rejected his plea.

Khan had fled Mumbai, constantly changing his location to evade authorities.

The actor stands accused of running a betting site and promoting illegal betting activities. His name surfaced during the investigation of the Mehadev betting app case by the Matunga Police in Mumbai.

The saga began in December 2023 when the SIT of the Mumbai cyber cell issued a summons to Sahil Khan and three others, directing them to appear before the authorities for questioning. However, Khan failed to comply with the summons, prompting intensified efforts by law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend him.

The alleged size of the scam is estimated to be around Rs 15,000 crore, as per the first information report (FIR) filed in the case. Notably, one of the chief accused, Ravi Uppal, was detained in Dubai last year by local authorities based on a red corner notice issued by Interpol at the behest of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sahil Khan, known for his roles in films like ‘Style’ and ‘Excuse Me’, has transitioned into the fitness industry in recent years, working as a fitness expert and founder of Divine Nutrition, a company specializing in fitness supplements such as whey protein, creatine, and muscle gainers.