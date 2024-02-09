Mumbai-Delhi flight returned due to ‘momentary foul smell’

Published: 9th February 2024 10:34 am IST
New Delhi: A Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft returned to the national capital on Friday morning, with the airline saying the plane came back as a precaution due to a “momentary foul smell”.

The flight 6E 449 returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) sometime after take off. In a statement, IndiGo said there was a “momentary foul smell” and the pilot following standard operating procedures landed back in Delhi as a precaution.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

“An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all the passengers,” the airline said.

