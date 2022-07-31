Mumbai: ED searches Sanjay Raut’s residence

The action follows multiple summons issued by the ED against Raut, the latest being on July 27.

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st July 2022 9:03 am IST
Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut (file)

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday conducted a search at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case, an official said.

The action follows multiple summons issued by the ED against Raut, the latest being on July 27.

Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai ‘chawl’ and related transactions involving his wife and ‘associates’.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Enforcement Directorate may summon more Shiv Sena leaders

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button