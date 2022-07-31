Mumbai: ED searches Sanjay Raut’s residence

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday conducted a search at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case, an official said.

The action follows multiple summons issued by the ED against Raut, the latest being on July 27.

Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai ‘chawl’ and related transactions involving his wife and ‘associates’.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.