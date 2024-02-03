Gujarat: Cleric delivers ‘hate speech’, event organisers arrested

Two persons have been arrested by Junagadh police in Gujarat on Saturday, February 3, after a video of an allegedly ‘inflammatory speech’ delivered by an Muslim preacher went viral on social media.

In the video, the preacher is heard saying, “Abhi to karbala ka akhiri maidan baqi hai…Kuch der ki khamoshi hai, fir shore ayega… Aaj kutton ka wakt hai, kal hamara daur ayega.” (The final battle of Karbala is yet to come… a moment of silence, then there will be noise again. Today is the time of the dogs, tomorrow will be our time).”

He chants, “Labbaik Ya Rasulullah (We are present Oh! messenger of Allah)” among cheers from the crowd.

Also Read Delhi authorities raze 600-year-old mosque without prior notice

Police were trying to trace the preacher, Mumbai resident Mufti Salman Azhari, said superintendent of police Harshad Mehta. The speech was delivered at an event held on an open ground near the ‘B’ division police station on the night of January 31, he said.

A video of a Muslim cleric inciting people against Hindus. The person identified as Mufti Salman Azhari can be heard giving a venomous speech. This video is said to be from action sought to be from a Muslim community event in Junagadh, Gujarat. #HindusUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/32Cfplp80a — Rudhra Nandu (@rudhranandu) February 2, 2024

After the video went viral, an FIR was registered against Azhari and local organisers Mohammad Yousuf Malek and Azim Habib Odedara under Sections 153B (promoting enmity between different religious groups) and 505 (2) (making statements conducive to public mischief), the SP said.

“We have arrested Malek and Habib while efforts are on to nab Azhari. The arrested men had taken permission from the police for the gathering stating that Azhari would speak about religion and spread awareness about de-addiction. But he made an inflammatory speech,” the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)