Watch: Mumbai lights up sea link to mark Salman Khan’s 60th birthday

Mumbai witnessed a magical sight as the city celebrated the 60th birthday of Bollywood’s most loved star, Salman Khan. In a rare and grand gesture, the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link was transformed into a glowing birthday tribute, making it one of the biggest celebrity celebrations the city has ever seen.

A Birthday Billboard Like Never Before

Instead of traditional posters or hoardings, the Sea Link itself became a living billboard. Bright lights carried birthday wishes across the massive bridge, visible from miles away. Such an honour is extremely rare and usually reserved for events of national importance. This time, Mumbai chose to celebrate one of its own cinematic heroes.

Being Human Behind the Grand Tribute

The tribute was presented by Being Human, Salman Khan’s well-known brand and charity. Known for its focus on education, healthcare, and social welfare, Being Human added deeper meaning to the celebration. The glowing lights were not just about stardom, but also about the actor’s work beyond films.

Three Decades of Stardom and Fan Love

Salman Khan has ruled the big screen for over 30 years. From action blockbusters to emotional dramas, he has remained close to fans of all ages. His popularity has never faded, and this massive birthday tribute reflects the strong bond he shares with audiences across India.

Double Celebration for Fans

Adding to the excitement, fans are eagerly waiting for updates on his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Reports suggest that special announcements or teasers may be revealed around his birthday, making the celebrations even more special.

As the Sea Link glowed against the night sky, it sent a clear message Salman Khan is not just a film star, but a symbol of Mumbai’s spirit. On his 60th birthday, the city lit up with pride, love, and celebration.