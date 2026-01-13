Mumbai local polls: Candidate gets legal notice for Palestine bag

Revolutionary Workers Party of India (RWI) candidate Pradnya Prabhulkar was served a legal notice by the Maharashtra Police after one of her supporters was seen carrying a bag with artwork of a Palestinian flag while campaigning in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Prabhulkar, who is contesting from Ward no 140, was issued the notice on January 3 in Bhujpalwadi, Govandi. The notice terms the display of the Palestinian flag “illegal” that “could disturb public peace.” Prabhulkar said her supporter uses the bag often.

Speaking to Maktoob Media, the RWI candidate said the Mumbai Police took pictures of their campaign, saying it was for routine records.

Little did she know that the image would be later used to send a legal notice. “After the rally ended, Senior Police Inspector Ramesh Yadav of the Deonar Police Station called us to the station, saying he needed to discuss an important matter,” she told Maktoob Media.

Inspector Yadav handed over the notice under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which grants police officers the power to intervene and prevent cognisable (serious) criminal offenses.

Pradnya was told that carrying a Palestinian flag is observed as “illegal activity” and could “potentially cause unrest in the area.”

“Palestine is not a religious matter. Police cannot object to political issues raised during any election campaign. The police had no legal authority to object to the political issues raised during an election campaign. This kind of oppressive action is not new. It is very shameful,” the RWI candidate said.

The development was condemned by several Pro-Palestinian activists, who termed the Deodar Police action as acting “under government pressure.”

“This exposes their (government’s) double standards. This exposes the weakness of our foreign policy,” said Feroze Mithiborwala of the India Palestine Solidarity Forum.

Another activist from Friends of Palestine, Mumbai, Dr Kashif called the incident a “blatant violation of freedom of expression.”

Siasat.com tried to reach Deodar Inspector Yadav for his comments, but he said he was busy. This copy will be updated once a response is received.