Mumbai logs over 300 COVID-19 cases, records 2 deaths in day after 7 months

Mumbai: Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 320 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since September 3, 2022, taking the overall tally to 11,59,545, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said the two new coronavirus-linked deaths pushed up the toll to 19,752.

This was the first time after September 22, 2022, that the financial capital has recorded two deaths due to the respiratory illness in a span of 24 hours.

The deceased were a 50-year-old male patient with chronic lung disease and an 81-year-old man suffering from pneumonia, said the civic body.

Also Read Mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness

On Tuesday, the city had logged 242 COVID-19 cases, but no fatality.

On September 3, 2022, Maharashtra had reported 394 cases.

Mumbai’s active caseload crossed the 1,500-mark and stood at 1,577 due to the widening gap between new and recovered cases, as per the bulletin.

According to the BMC, 219 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 11,38,216.

In the wake of recent spurt in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai’s civic body has made face masks mandatory inside the premises of all municipal hospitals from April 10. It has also appealed to citizens above 60 years of age and BMC employees to wear masks as a precautionary measure though face covering is not mandatory.

As per the bulletin, the city’s coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent, while the growth rate of cases between April 5 and 11 was 0.0171 per cent.

The case doubling rate was 3,882 days, it added.