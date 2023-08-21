Mumbai: Man attacked, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, claims family

A 34-year-old man from the minority community was allegedly attacked by a group of four men and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in Mumbai recently.

The victim, Shahid Khan, who works with a courier company sustained injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment. The incident took place near a mosque at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar East area at around 1:15 am.

The men had approached Shahid asking for a lighter. His wife said, when they were asked to return it, they refused and asked his name. Then, they started beating him up.

They also hurled abuses at him and forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the victim’s family alleged. However, police refuted claims that it was a communal incident.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital. Her wife said that they were already reeling under the pressure of her father-in-law being paralysed and her mother-in-law having a liver ailment.

Pantnagar police have registered an FIR against the accused based on Khan’s statements. The accused have been identified as Jatin Sanjay Singh, 28, Vishal Gautam Jadhav, 27, Kshitik alias Datta Kamble, 22, and Mahendra Sanjay Singh, 21. All of them have been arrested and booked under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by weapons), 504 (intentional insult), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).