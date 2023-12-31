Mumbai: Passenger from Dubai held for smuggling cigarettes worth Rs 2.4 cr

The declared cargo of the consignment was bed sheets and dress material.

Man arrested in Mumbai for smuggling cigarettes worth over Rs 2 crore (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence apprehended a man at Mumbai’s Air Cargo Complex for allegedly smuggling cigarettes worth Rs 2.4 crore, a DRI release said.

“Based on the intelligence of suspected smuggling of cigarettes through the Air Cargo route, an import consignment at the Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai, was intercepted on December 29 by the officers of DRI,” said the release.

“During the examination of the said consignment, cigarette cartons were found concealed, neatly placed inside the layered boxes of fabrics,” it added.

The smuggled cargo comprised 1,586,960 cigarette sticks with a market value of approximately Rs 2.4 crores, which have been seized.

The cigarettes that were seized were from some of the most popular brands.

During the investigation, one person found involved in the smuggling activity was arrested.

