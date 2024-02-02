Mumbai police on alert as threat message claims ‘bombs planted’ in city

Message claimed that there would be blasts in Mumbai as bombs had been placed at six locations in Mumbai.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 2nd February 2024 10:56 am IST
Bomb hoax at five-star hotel rattles Mumbai cops again in 5 days
Mumbai Police (File Photo/ PTI)

Mumbai: The Mumbai police are on alert and have launched a probe after a message claimed that bombs have been planted in the city and they would be set off, an official said on Friday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The traffic control room at Worli received a message around 12.30 am on Friday, claiming that there would be blasts in Mumbai as bombs had been placed at six locations in the country’s financial capital.

The crime branch of Mumbai police and Maharashtra ATS (anti-terrorism squad) were alerted about the threat message and a probe is underway to track down the sender, he said.

MS Education Academy

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 505 (2), which pertains to statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes, the official added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 2nd February 2024 10:56 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button