Mumbai police register case against ‘Bulli Bai’ app developers

West Mumbai Cyber Police station has registered a case against the ‘Bulli Bai’ app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

“Bulli Bai” popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, being used with derogatory content. Shiv Sena spokesperson and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi put out the information regarding this on Twitter.

The case was registered against the unknown culprits under sections CR No.01/2022, U/S 153(A), 153(B). 295(A), 354D, 509, 500 IPC r/w 67 of the IT Act.

“Bulli Bai” was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, which displays a picture of a self-proclaimed “Khalistani supporter”, and says women can be booked from the app. This handle was also promoting Khalistani content at the same time.

The team ‘Bulli’ is a derogatory slur that has been used to insult and disrespect Muslim women. In the same vein, it is worth noting that the term “Sulli” is an offensive slur used against Muslim women and has made the rounds time and again in communal pogroms.

An investigative journalist with The Wire, Ismat Ara, who has been subjected to the harassment, on Saturday, filed a complaint (an FIR) with the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police.

“It is very sad that as a Muslim woman you have to start your new year with this sense of fear & disgust. Of course, it goes without saying that I am not the only one being targeted in this new version of #sullideals,” Ismat Ara first tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Ismat who has been subject to online harassment previously was shocked after she found out that a website bullibai.github.io, had displayed inappropriate, doctored photos, of her, in a lewd context, on Saturday morning.

She found the website after she came across a tweet that tagged her saying, “Your Bulli Bai of the day is Ismat Ara,” along with a doctored image, of her face.