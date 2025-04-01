Mumbai police serve notices to audience of Kunal Kamra’s show

The Mumbai police have issued notices to the audience who attended comedian Kunal Kamra’s stand-up show, where he reportedly criticized Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. The notices were served under Section 179 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which grants police officers the authority to summon witnesses for investigation.

Controversy over Kunal Kamra’s stand up show

Kamra’s stand-up special, Naya Bharat, has sparked a political firestorm, particularly among supporters of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Following the show, a campaign was launched against the comedian, leading to public threats, vandalism, and the forced closure of a well-known comedy venue in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government has demanded an apology from Kunal Kamra for his statements. However, on March 24, the comedian firmly refused, stating, “I do not fear this mob and will not apologize for my joke.”

Vandalism on The Habitat Studio

Last week, nearly three dozen Shiv Sena supporters stormed and ransacked The Habitat studio, located at the Unicontinental hotel in Khar, where Kamra recorded his stand-up special. The venue, a significant space for Mumbai’s comedy scene, has since been shut down due to the violent incident.

Following a complaint from Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the MIDC Police Station filed a Zero FIR against Kamra, which was later transferred to Khar Police Station. The comedian has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 353(1)(b)(Making statements conducive to public mischief), Section 353(2) (Instigating public disorder), and Section 356(2) (Defamation).

In response to the police action, Kamra sought seven days to travel to Mumbai. However, his request was denied by the authorities.

On Friday, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail until April 7, recognizing that he would face difficulties in approaching courts in Maharashtra. Justice Sunder Mohan stated that he was satisfied at a preliminary level that Kamra required protection from immediate arrest.

In his petition, Kamra argued that the Madras High Court had jurisdiction over his case since he is a permanent resident of Villupuram, Tamil Nadu.