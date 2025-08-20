Mumbai Rains 2025: Video of real-life ‘Spider Man’ goes viral

Hyderabad: Mumbai and nearby areas have been hit by nonstop heavy rain for the past few days. Roads turned into rivers, trains were delayed, and many areas got completely waterlogged. In Bhiwandi, the Teen Batti Naka market went underwater, and shopkeepers suffered heavy losses. Officials confirmed several deaths across Maharashtra and warned that more rain is on the way.

Spider-Man Steps In

Amid all this chaos, a funny yet surprising sight appeared. A man dressed as Spider-Man was seen walking through flooded streets with a toilet wiper in hand. He was trying to push the water aside and even removed garbage stuck in the drain. This man is already famous on Instagram as the “Spider-Man of Mumbai,” with over 7.8 million followers. The viral video was posted by user @shaddyman98 with the caption, “Bahout paani khali karna h abhi.”

Internet Reacts

After the first video spread everywhere, another one followed where Spider-Man joked that he must save himself first before saving the city. People on social media couldn’t stop laughing. One person wrote, “Spiderman Suffering In The Rain” Another said, “Spiderman mumbai ko bachane ke mission pr.”

Even though residents are struggling with flooded homes and blocked roads, this moment brought smiles to many faces. People also pointed out how civic bodies failed to act quickly, while one man in a superhero suit did more than them.