Mumbai receives heavy rains as monsoon advances over city

Mumbai: Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads, officials said on Sunday.

In a rare event, the monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together.

While it hit the national capital two days earlier than schedule, its entry into Mumbai is two weeks late, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Colaba observatory here, representative of the island city, recorded 86 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station, representative of suburbs, registered 176.1 mm rainfall in the same period, as per the IMD.

Mumbai is expected to received more showers during the day, an IMD official said.

Heavy rains affected vehicular movement on some roads in the city. Water-logging in areas like Malad and Andheri slowed down the traffic further.