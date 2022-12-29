Mumbai Special Court sends Kochhars, Dhoot to 14 days’ judicial custody

The Kochhars nabbed on December 23 and Dhoot arrested on December 26, was produced before a Special Central Bureau of Investigation Court after their CBI remands ended today.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 29th December 2022 3:36 pm IST
Venugopal Dhoot helped Deepak Kochhar get 95% share of NRL.

Mumbai: A Mumbai Special Court on Thursday sent former ICICI Bank honcho Chanda Kochhar, her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Since the probe agency did not require them for further custodial interrogation in the ICICI-Videocon fraud cases, it sought judicial custody for a fortnight, which was granted till January 10, 2023.

