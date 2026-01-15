Mumbai: Three booked for travelling in car with fake MLA sticker

The car was spotted near Anandgad Naka in Vikhroli West, police said.

Representational image

Mumbai: Three persons were booked in Mumbai after their car allegedly sported a fake ‘Vidhan Sabha Member/MLA’ sticker, a police official said on Thursday.

The car was spotted at 12:30 am on Wednesday near Anandgad Naka in Vikhroli West, the Parksite police station official said.

“Car driver Daud Hasmatullah Chaudhary, 36, a resident of Ghatkopar West, claimed the vehicle belonged to one Imaan Ayub Sheikh, 32, though a probe revealed the registered owner of the vehicle is Monu Singh, a resident of Mira Road East. None of the three individuals is a public servant or an elected representative,” he said.

“Despite this, the MLA identification sticker was used to mislead the public and falsely project political authority. The car has been seized and the three have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

