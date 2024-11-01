Mumbai: Three jump from second-floor flat to escape fire; injured

Mumbai: Three men were injured after they jumped from the second floor of a building at Girgaon in south Mumbai to escape a fire in their flat in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The fire broke out around 3.20 am at the three-storey Oceanic building in Hemraj Wadi of Chira Bazar area, they said.

An electrical short circuit triggered the fire, an official said.

As the flames began engulfing their room, three men inside the house jumped from the second floor to save themselves, he said.

However, all three suffered injuries, following which they were rushed to the civic-run Nair hospital.

The trio has been identified as Kartik Mazi (26), Dipender Mandal (19) and Uppal Mandal (26), the official said, adding that they were allowed to go after preliminary treatment.

Meanwhile, firefighters reached the spot and put out the fire, he said.