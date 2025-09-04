Mumbai township project under fire for ‘halal-only’ housing advertisement

In Mumbai’s Karjat, a township project has come under fire for advertising itself as a halal lifestyle community, catered solely for Muslims.

The advertisement sparked controversy after Priyank Kanoongo, a serving member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), posted the promotional video on his X account on September 1.

यह विज्ञापन नहीं विष व्यापन है।

मुंबई के पास करजत इलाके में केवल मुसलमान मज़हब वालों के लिए हलाल लाइफ़ स्टाइल वाली टाउनशिप बनाई जा रही है।

यह Nation Within The Nation है,महाराष्ट्र सरकार को नोटिस किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/zYtW4PN4Qt — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) September 1, 2025

Calling the advertisement “poison,” he urged the Maharashtra government to send a legal notice to the builders.

The video, made by Sukoon Empire, centred around the Muslim community by offering them to live with “like-minded people” and having prayer spaces and community gatherings nearby along with other such amenities.

It starts with a woman asking the viewers, “Jab society me apne family ke liye principles compromise karne pade, toh kya woh sahi hai? (When we have to compromise on our principles for the sake of our family in society, is that really right?)“

The online community is divided. One user commented, “If you want such a house then go to Porkisthan or Kangladesh, we will not make this hell here.”

Others have also pointed out that this drastic measure could be taken after many Muslims faced housing issues, where they are not allowed to rent or own houses because of their religion.

“When a Hindu does not give house to a Muslim in his society, then where do idiots like you go and the saffron terrorist does not remember anything,” one user commented.

Another user commented, “You birds have problems with everything. If there are Muslims in your society then there is a problem. If you are trying to make your own society then there is a problem. How far have you fallen you have.”