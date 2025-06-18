Mumbai’s viral Vada Pav recipe; it is now Hyderabad’s favourite too

Hyderabad: Once a humble street-side snack in Mumbai, Vada Pav has now carved a place for itself in bustling food scene across Indian cities including Hyderabad. With its golden potato patty tucked inside a soft pav, layered with spicy chutneys and served with a fried green chilli, this desi burger is winning over locals. Whether you’re a Mumbaikar craving home flavors or a Hyderabadi food lover seeking bold bites, Vada Pav is now a go-to snack across the city.

And as the Monsoon 2025 rolls in, our cravings for hot, spicy street food kick in. But most of us prefer homemade comfort during rainy days. So, if you’re in the mood for this iconic snack, here’s an easy and authentic Vada Pav recipe you can try at home.

Make It at Home: Mumbai-Style Vada Pav Recipe

Ingredients:

For Batter:

1½ cups besan (gram flour), 1 tsp turmeric, 1 tsp ajwain, salt, water to make a thick batter

For Potato Filling:

Mashed boiled potatoes, ground paste of garlic, ginger, green chilies, 1 tsp each of garam masala and turmeric, salt

For Dry Chura Topping:

Fried chickpea batter bits (chura), red chili powder, hing, fried garlic cloves, salt

Green Chutney:

Coriander, green chilies, garlic, ginger, turmeric, salt, garam masala

Method:

1. Mix mashed potatoes with the spice paste and form small vadas.

2. Dip each in besan batter and deep-fry till golden brown.

3. Blend chutney ingredients until smooth.

4. Crush the fried batter bits with chili powder, hing, and fried garlic for the chura.

5. Lightly toast pavs, spread green chutney, place the vada, sprinkle chura, and serve hot with fried green chili.

Hyderabad may be the land of biryani, but with Vada Pav’s growing fanbase, the city now embraces a taste of Mumbai with open arms. Pair it with a cup of chai and you’re set for a spicy street food delight.