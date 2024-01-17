Munawar Faruqui, Arun Srikanth become Bigg Boss 17 finalists

Mumbai: As the eagerly awaited Bigg Boss 17 finale approaches, two most popular contestants have successfully clinched their spots in the grand showdown. The popular stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui, and the Hyderabadi lad, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, have emerged as finalists in the reality show.

In a recent twist, the house witnessed a torture task where Team A, led by Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra, was granted the special power to determine the fate of Team B contestants. Utilizing this advantage, Team A nominated Team B, ensuring their smooth entry into the highly anticipated finale week.

Munawar Faruqui Enters Bigg Boss 17 Finale

Munawar Faruqui gets nominated for 8th week’s elimination in Bigg Boss 17 (Instagram)

Munawar Faruqui, a comedian who has consistently been in the spotlight since day one, has garnered immense support from his fans, affectionately referred to as ‘Munawar Ki Janta.’ His significant presence on social media and widespread popularity have made him a frontrunner for the winner’s trophy.

Many believe that Munawar possesses all the qualities of a deserving winner.

Arun Srikanth Mashettey Becomes Finalist

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Arun Srikanth Mashettey (Instagram)

Hailing from Hyderabad, Arun Srikanth Mashettey has become a source of pride for his hometown, with fans eagerly chanting, “Trophy to Hyderabad ich aana” (Bring the trophy to Hyderabad). Known for his straightforwardness and Hyderabadi flair, Arun has captured the hearts of viewers across India.

While many rooted for him to reach the finale, the chances of him clinching the ultimate title are perceived to be somewhat less compared to other contenders.

As the finale draws near, the excitement among fans continues to build, with anticipation growing about who will emerge victorious in Bigg Boss 17.

