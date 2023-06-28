Munawar Faruqui breaks down during his latest interview [Video]

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui is a stand-up comedian who made headlines after he got arrested in 2021 for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. He was in jail for 37 days which made him an overnight sensation and led him to Kangana Ranaut’s reality television show Lock Upp where he emerged as the winner.

The stand-up comic, recently released his music album, Madari showcasing his talents as a rapper and musician. For the promotion of the album, Munawar featured on Ranveer Allahbadia‘s show, also known as, BeerBiceps’ podcast where they talked about the comedia’s life. While talking about the last couple years of his life Munawar also talked about the sad demise of his parents.

Also Read Munawar Faruqui reveals reason behind his mother’s death

While reminiscing about his mother, the rapper got teary-eyed and said “There is a song in the album, titled Mumtaaz. My mother’s name is Mumtaaz. After writing the whole song, I felt like I hate that I can write it.” He further added, “The one line that made me question what I was writing was, yeh duniya milna chahti hai mujhse; nahi jo duniya mein milna chahta hoon usse.”

Munawar Faruqui who was extremely close to his mother also talked about how he is alive only because of his mom and that she was an important part of his journey. In an interview with ETimes, Munawar revealed, “I still feel the same pain from the past 16 years of my mother’s demise. It still hits me and in fact, the pain keeps increasing with each passing day. I cannot say that one year was difficult for me, all these years have been difficult for me and it keeps increasing and I want them with me but they are not there. There is no solution to losing a mother.”

In the podcast, Munawar talked about his beliefs and how everything that happened was a part of his journey and “kismat”.