Munawar Faruqui reveals reason behind his mother’s death

Mumbai: ‘Lock Upp’ contestant Munawar Faruqui revealed his painful secret of how his mother had consumed acid and committed suicide.

He shared: “It was in January 2007 when my grandmother told me ‘your mom is not well’. I saw her screaming with stomach ache. Immediately I took her to the emergency and I was told that she had consumed acid. I was taken aback.”

He continued: “I was holding my mom’s hand. Doctors came and said, ‘Leave her hand as she is no more.’ I should have been with her. After the postmortem, doctors said that she didn’t have food for 7-8 days. I also realised that my mom was unhappy in 26 years of her married life.”

He shared her mother was physically abused. “My dad used to beat her, my mom also took loan from people, but my dad always used to have fun but didn’t care about us.”

Munawar also talked about his relationship with his wife and said: “The relation which I had earlier was also full of pain and agony. I was abused but I didn’t share anything as I never wanted to show disrespect towards her.”

He broke down in tears after sharing about his painful past.

