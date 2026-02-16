Mumbai: India’s massive win against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday triggered a flood of reactions from celebrities and social media users alike. Joining the post-match chatter was stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who responded in his trademark humorous style through a series of viral videos.

What Munawar Faruqui said

Soon after the match, Munawar shared a clip poking fun at Pakistan’s performance, drawing laughs from fans online. In the video, he joked about how Pakistan should probably stick to music shows instead of cricket, quipping that Indian players are busy with brand work and advertisements, while Pakistan’s team seemed to have little excuse for not practising enough.

He said, “Yaar dekho Coke Studio tak theek hai, but uske baad yeh cricket wricket rehne do yaar tum log nahi hora toh. Aisa nahi hai ki Indian players k paas kaam nahi hai, woh log toh full busy hai poora brand works, ads yeh woh. Tum log toh free bhi hona itna toh rahega nahi, toh practice karte he nahi kya tum log? Poora maza kharab kardete ho one side match karke.”

In another clip, Munawar continued his playful banter, referring to Pakistan’s earlier stance of not wanting to play in India. Laughing it off, he said that even in Sri Lanka, Pakistan failed to perform and jokingly advised them not to open their phones after the match to avoid memes on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). His light-hearted mockery quickly went viral, adding to the growing list of reactions and jokes circulating on social media.

India defeats Pakistan

For the unversed, India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in their Group A clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. Batting first, India posted a challenging total of 175 for 7, powered by a blistering knock from Ishan Kishan. In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 114 in 18 overs, with India’s bowlers delivering a disciplined and clinical performance. The emphatic win not only secured India’s place in the Super Eight stage but also sparked a wave of celebrations and comic reactions online.