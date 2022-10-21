Munawar Faruqui buys Rs 1K shoes for a big event, leaves fans impressed

Hyderabad: Comedian Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines a lot lately, be it his rumoured wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 16 or his controversial stand-up comedy show. He is back in the buzz again, but this time for a different reason.

Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui has another Youtube channel where he uploads vlogs. ‘Munawar Faruqui 2.0’ has 419k subscribers. In his latest video, the comedian gave us a sneak peek into his whole day routine where we saw him shopping for an event at Italian Embassy from Mohammed Ali road in Mumbai. What grabbed his viewers attention was Munawar’s ‘down to earth’ personality as bought shoes from a local seller at just Rs 1k ditching his luxurious lifestyle.

This incident made his fan’s hearts filled with love for him. Thousands of fans chimmed to the comments section and lauded his way of leading a simple life despite being one of the most popular celebrity of Telly town. His video garnered over 3.5K comments and over 3L views in just one day.

One user wrote,”He is so down-to-earth, He purchased his Suit from the same designer, Boots from the local shop, Not eating from McD or Burger King. The words he said in LockUpp, this is the proof of his words. He is not looking at how people will judge him as other Celebrities do.”

People love him for being as transparent and one of the comments read, “So happy to see Munawar still being the same and real! No wonders why we absolutely love him.”

Munawar Faruqui has been ruling our hearts with his great sense of humor and now this video shows how good of a human being he is, to watch his vlog click here.