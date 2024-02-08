Munawar Faruqui dating Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee? [Video]

Mumbai: Last night, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui turned heads as he made a stylish entrance at a party. Dressed handsomely in an off-white co-ord set and matching sneakers, Munawar arrived with a surprising companion for the night – none other than Sushmita Sen’s daughter, Renee Sen.

The duo, who arrived together in the same car, sparked curiosity among fans. Munawar and Renee have recently started following each other on Instagram, adding fuel to the speculation about their newfound friendship. Many social media users wondered if Munawar has found new love in the town. A video is going viral on internet.

One user commented, “What is Sushmita Sen’s daughter doing with them?” Another one asked, “Why is Sushmita Sen’s daughter there?” A third user wrote, “That is Renee? Sushmita Sen’s daughter?”

Munawar Faruqui’s romantic life has been making headlines since his time on Bigg Boss 17. Initially, he openly spoke about his relationship with Nazila Sitaishi. However, things took a turn when Ayesha Khan made a wildcard entry into the show, claiming that Munawar had double-dated her and Nazila. This revelation led to Nazila announcing her breakup with Munawar on social media.

The controversial relationship between Ayesha and Munawar continued to grab attention throughout the show. When Ayesha exited the show, she made it clear that she had no intention of maintaining any communication with Munawar.