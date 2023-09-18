Munawar Faruqui demands HUGE amount for Bigg Boss 17?

Mumbai: The upcoming controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 has been grabbing attention ever since Salman Khan officially announced its return with the first promo. Fans are eagerly anticipating the reveal of this year’s contestants set to enter the iconic Bigg Boss house.

Rumors about potential celebrity participants have been circulating on the internet, and among them is Lock Upp season 1 winner and stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17?

Sources suggest that the show’s makers have approached Munawar Faruqui for Bigg Boss 17. However, it’s rumored that the comedian has asked for a whopping remuneration to be a part of the show. Reports indicate that the makers have not agreed meeting this high financial demand because of which Munawar has said NO to the offer.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding Munawar Faruqui’s involvement in BB 17 or the reported financial negotiations. Fans eagerly await further updates and the official reveal of the star-studded contestants for this season. The upcoming season is likely to begin from October second week.

