Munawar Faruqui begins his ‘New Journey’ in Hyderabad, pic viral

Hyderabad: Munawar Faruqui, widely loved by millions for his rap, music, and comic timing, is all set to add another feather to his cap. The popular comedian has landed in Hyderabad to begin filming his first web series, titled First Copy, marking his exciting debut as an actor and expanding his horizons beyond the world of stand-up comedy.

Details about the show and Munawar’s character are still under wraps. However, he shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set on Instagram with the caption “New Journey,” which he soon deleted. He later posted a mirror selfie indicating his location in Hyderabad.

The teaser for the web series was released during Eid, instantly transporting viewers back to 1999 when DVDs were a big trend. At that time, movies hit theaters on Fridays, but many eagerly created a ‘first copy’ of the film on DVD on Thursdays before the official release.

Expressing his joy about the debut, Munawar said, “I am thrilled to be embarking on this new journey as an actor with First Copy. It’s an exciting challenge, and I’m eagerly waiting for the audience to see this new side of me. The love and support I’ve received so far have been overwhelming, and I hope to make everyone proud with this web series.”

First Copy is written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma and produced by Kurji Productions. Fans will have to wait a little longer to learn more details about the project.

Meanwhile, he was last seen on Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a special guest.