Munawar Faruqui mobbed, falls down in crowd, video goes viral

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, the newly crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, is basking in the glory of his recent victory. Following this announcement on Sunday, January 28, Munawar has become the focal point of an enthusiastic fan base eager to catch a glimpse of the celebrity.

A day after securing the coveted Bigg Boss trophy, Munawar took a victory lap to Dongri, where he was greeted by an ecstatic crowd of thousands.

Crowd Chaos: Munawar Faruqui Mobbed in Mumbai

On Tuesday, the comedian stepped out for a celebratory evening with former Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik in Mumbai. The outing, however, turned into a chaotic scene as fans swarmed the venue, eager to snap pictures with the star.

Numerous videos circulating on social media captured the frenzy as Munawar attempted to leave a restaurant in Bandra. The footage revealed the comedian being pushed by the crowd, with his team working tirelessly to manage the situation. In one instance, Munawar was pushed so forcefully that he stumbled and fell.

Munawar’s Bigg Boss 17 victory not only earned him the prestigious trophy but also a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand new car. While a significant portion of fans celebrated his win, there have been claims circulating about the legitimacy of the outcome, with some suggesting the possibility of the show being fixed.