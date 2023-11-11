Munawar Faruqui reveals secret about his 1st GF on BB 17

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is the most controversial TV reality show of India and participants of the show usually remain in headlines for their fights inside the house and other reasons. One of the most popular contestants of this year’s show is Munawar Faruqui and fans are eagerly watching his actions and emotions inside the house.

In the latest episode of the Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui opened up about his first girlfriend. The stand-up comedian while talking to Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar shared the experience of his first love during conversation with other two contestants.

Munawar Faruqui mentioned that he was 12 years old when a girl used to cross his shop everyday with her mother. He said that his girlfriend used to walk behind her mother when she reached near his shop. The comedian further said that all they used to do is see each other.

He can be heard saying, ” “Meri dukaan ke paas se jaate jaate, woh thodi slow hojaati thi, uski mummy aage ho jaati thi aur woh bas palat ke dekhti thi”. The comedian said that the whole locality was aware of his affair and those days were awesome.