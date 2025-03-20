Munawar Faruqui, Sana Khan, others perform Umrah in Ramzan 2025

Mumbai: The holy month of Ramzan is in full swing, bringing a time of spirituality, reflection, and devotion for millions around the world. Many celebrities have taken a break from their hectic schedules to embark on a sacred journey to Makkah and Madinah for Umrah.

Here are some of the stars who are currently in Saudi Arabia or have recently performed Umrah during this blessed month:

1. Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala

Comedian and Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui is in Saudi Arabia with his wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, to perform Umrah. He recently shared a serene picture of Masjid Al Haram on Instagram.

2. Sana Khan and Mufti Anas

Former actress Sana Khan, known for her deep connection with faith post-Bollywood, is once again in Makkah for Umrah with her husband, Mufti Anas, and their children. She was also seen alongside Munawar’s wife, Mehzabeen, as they shared a heartfelt moment during their pilgrimage.

3. Hina Khan

Amid battle with stage 3 breast cancer, actress Hina Khan has undertaken the sacred journey to Makkah and Madinah. The television star took to Instagram to share glimpses of her Umrah, reflecting on her faith and resilience during this difficult phase of her life.

4. Aly Goni

TV heartthrob Aly Goni surprised fans with his new look, a shaved head while on his pilgrimage to Makkah. His girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin, expressed her admiration for his transformation. Aly shared pictures from his Umrah with a touching caption that read, “Performance of Umrah during Ramadan is equal to Hajj.”

5. Imran Ashraf

Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf also performed Umrah this Ramzan with his son, sharing precious moments from their journey on social media. Fans poured in love and prayers for the father-son duo.