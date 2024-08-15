Munawar Faruqui shares motivational Quran verse amid controversy

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, known for his active presence on Instagram, often shares his personal shayaris and glimpses into his life with his followers. Recently, he took to his Instagram stories to share a motivational verse from the Quran.

The verse read, “(O Prophet,) what they say should not make you grieve. Surely, all power belongs to Allah. He is All-hearing, All-knowing.” Munawar simply captioned the story with the word, “Sign.”

This post comes in the wake of an apology Munawar Faruqui issued following backlash over a controversial joke made during a performance in Taloja. The uproar started when a video clip surfaced showing the standup comedian making a derogatory remark about Konkanis, in which he was heard saying, “Konkanis fool others.”

In response to the criticism, Munawar clarified that his comment was made as part of “crowd work” during his interaction with the audience, and that he never intended to hurt anyone. He expressed his regret, stating, “I have noticed that some people are getting hurt over my clip, and as a comedian, I don’t want to hurt anyone. When we see such things on the internet and notice the issue, it’s important to address it. I want to apologize and say sorry to all. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.”

On the professional front, Munawar Faruqui is gearing up to make his acting debut with the upcoming web series First Copy. He is currently shooting for the series at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.