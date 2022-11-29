Munawar Faruqui, Shehnaaz Gill’s pics go viral, fans say ‘Mashallah’

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is known for his sense of humor, enjoys a huge fan following on social media. He was last seen on a reality show Lock Upp where he conquered and became the show’s winner. To keep his fans posted on his daily activities, he also makes Youtube Vlogs.

Yesterday, Munawar took to his Instagram and shared two pictures with former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnazz Gill. The comedian, who is known for his shayaris, captioned, “Ab nahi hum charago ke mohtaj, uski ankhein mehfile roshan karti hai, Mai kitaaben almari me rakh aaya hun, Suna hai woh ba-kamaal insaan padti hai. – Munawar. She is beautiful at heart too.”

Munawar and Shehnaaz’s fans have been going gaga over the pictures that went crazy viral on internet. Comments section was flooded with love from ‘Munawar Ki Janta’ and ‘Shehnaazians’. Several social media users also wrote ‘Mashallah’.

Read a few comments here.

One fan wrote “Ohh my godddd, can’t believe my eyes Sana & Munwar, haaaye”

“Person on the left big boss 13 almost winner & person on right lock up Winner season 1 ❤️🔥 fire hai fire”. Shehnazz might not have won the show but she did win our hearts.

Another user appreciated his poem and said, “Pic mein bhi Kamal kardiya aur shayari toh humesha ki tarah Kamal hai”

“Collab hona chahiye Munawar Bhai shehnaaz ke sath”. This is something that everyone is eager to see

“Both my favorites in 1 frame…”

On the professional front, Munawar Farooqui was recently seen is a music video with Oviya Darnall. According to reports, Munawar is also planning for his next stand-up tour soon, though there is no official confirmation from his side.