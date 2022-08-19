Munawar Faruqui show: Security tightened around Hyderabad venue

Hyderabad: A security blanket has been thrown around Shilpakala Vedika in Madhapur (Hitec City), where standup comedian Munawar Faruqui is to perform on Saturday evening. Senior police officials of the Cyberabad police visited the venue on Friday and inspected the security arrangements.

“Around 500 policemen are to be deployed at the venue to meet the security arrangements. Policemen in civilian clothes will be inside the auditorium while uniformed will guard the venue outside,” an official from the Cyberabad police said. The protection being offered to Munawar Faruqui will be seen as a good sign of the state standing up to protect personal liberty by many.

All visitors coming to watch Munawar Faruqui perform will be thoroughly checked by the police. The venue is covered by surveillance cameras. Senior police officials will supervise the security drill as well. The security measures have been implemented following the call to disrupt the show by several right wing organizations.

BJP MLA Raja Singh threatens to disrupt show

BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Friday called for cancellation and disruption of the show as well. He was taken into preventive custody by the Hyderabad police when he tried to reach Shilpakala Vedika to register his protest. Ever since Munawar Faruqui announced his show, Singh has been targeting the comic.

In videos released by him, the MLA said he will not hesitate to ‘burn down’ the set. Munawar Faruqui courted has been at the receiving hate from right wing groups for allegedly making derogatory references to Lord Ram and Sita during one of his shows. He was even arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police and jailed. Faruqui was released after the case reached the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Raja Singh was taken into custody from his office and reportedly shifted to the Bolaram police station. He was released in the evening. Munawar Faruqui was also supposed to perform in Bengaluru show on Friday as well. That has been postponed due to his health issues, he said..

“So hi doston. Today’s Bangalore show was postponed to next Friday. As I missed my flight due to health issues. I am really sorry. Going through the test I hope it’s not COVID (sic),” Munawar Faruqui said. In Mangalhat near Raja Singh’s office, police deployment is continuing. On Saturday, police presence will be beefed up to prevent any attempt of the MLA from going to Madhapur where the show will be held in the evening.

Will his show be held?

Minister for Information Technology, K T Rama Rao had invited Munawar Faruqui to come and perform in Hyderabad earlier. Munawar Faruqui has had his shows cancelled in the past due to threats as well. Known for slapstick humour, he comes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat.

Many from the civil society came to his rescue after he was jailed by the Madhya Pradesh police last year. Faruqui was in jail for a month in Indore for allegedly cracking anti-Hindu jokes.