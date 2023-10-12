Munawar Faruqui signs Bigg Boss 17, offered BIG paycheck?

Mumbai: The much-anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss 17, is just around the corner, and fans are buzzing with excitement over the potential contestants. The latest revelation has stirred up the anticipation even more, as stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is set to be part of the upcoming season.

Earlier, reports suggested that Munawar had initially declined the offer due to a disagreement over the remuneration he demanded. However, recent updates indicate that a last-minute agreement has been reached, and Munawar Faruqui is now confirmed to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Munawar Faruqui confirmed for Bigg Boss 17?

Popular social media handle, Bigg Boss Tak confirmed the same and tweeted, “BREAKING!! Comedian and Lock Upp winner, Munawar Faruqui is said to be a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 17. As per the source, he has given his NOD to participate in the show. The deal was finalized at the last moment.”

As per the source, he has given his NOD to participate in the show. The deal finalized at the last moment. pic.twitter.com/J4cmYEQrV9 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 11, 2023

Munawar Faruqui, known for his comedy and genuine personality, gained immense popularity after his appearance on Kangana Ranaut‘s reality show, Lock Upp. He was even crowned the winner of Lock Upp season 1, capturing the hearts of millions.

Fans of the comedian and followers of the show are eager to see Munawar Faruqui bring his unique charm and humor to Bigg Boss 17, making the upcoming season even more exciting.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates as we draw closer to the thrilling premiere of Bigg Boss 17!